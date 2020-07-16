Hanger (OTCMKTS:HNGR) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Hanger (OTCMKTS:HNGR) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Hanger, Inc. delivers orthotic and prosthetic patient care, and distributes O&P products and rehabilitative solutions. The company’s products & services segment provides Hanger distributes branded and private label O&P devices, products and components and provides rehabilitative solutions. Hanger Inc., formerly known as Hanger Orthoped, is based in AUSTIN, Texas. “

Shares of OTCMKTS HNGR opened at $16.05 on Tuesday. Hanger has a 52 week low of $11.31 and a 52 week high of $28.16. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $17.01 and its 200 day moving average is $19.81.

Hanger (OTCMKTS:HNGR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The healthcare company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $233.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $242.31 million.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Group AG grew its position in Hanger by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 34,054 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $940,000 after acquiring an additional 572 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its position in Hanger by 1.4% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 65,200 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $1,016,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its position in Hanger by 3.5% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 36,216 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $598,000 after acquiring an additional 1,231 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in Hanger in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in Hanger by 5.3% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 31,293 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $488,000 after acquiring an additional 1,563 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.61% of the company’s stock.

Hanger Company Profile

Hanger, Inc provides orthotic and prosthetic (O&P) services; and distributes O&P devices and components, manages O&P networks, and provides therapeutic solutions to patients and businesses in acute, post-acute, and clinic settings in the United States. It operates through two segments, Patient Care and Products & Services.

