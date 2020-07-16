Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) Upgraded by Wells Fargo & Co to Outperform

Wells Fargo & Co upgraded shares of Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on HBI. Raymond James started coverage on Hanesbrands in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. They issued a market perform rating for the company. B. Riley reissued a buy rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of Hanesbrands in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Hanesbrands from $9.00 to $9.50 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Cfra decreased their price target on Hanesbrands from $12.00 to $8.00 and set a sell rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank decreased their price target on Hanesbrands from $15.00 to $9.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hanesbrands presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $13.05.

Get Hanesbrands alerts:

Hanesbrands stock opened at $12.55 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.26. Hanesbrands has a 52 week low of $6.96 and a 52 week high of $17.08. The company has a market capitalization of $3.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.68 and a beta of 1.54. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $11.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.50.

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The textile maker reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.06). Hanesbrands had a return on equity of 50.63% and a net margin of 7.75%. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.27 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Hanesbrands will post 0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HBI. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hanesbrands in the first quarter valued at approximately $48,515,000. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Hanesbrands by 37.9% in the 1st quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 20,826,632 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $163,906,000 after purchasing an additional 5,722,725 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Hanesbrands in the 4th quarter valued at $53,681,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hanesbrands in the 4th quarter valued at $30,872,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hanesbrands by 520.2% in the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,192,872 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $32,564,000 after purchasing an additional 1,839,275 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.52% of the company’s stock.

Hanesbrands Company Profile

Hanesbrands, Inc is a consumer goods company, which engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, and sale of everyday basic innerwear and activewear apparel in the Americas, Europe, Australia and Asia Pacific. It operates through the following three segments: Innerwear, Activewear and International.

Featured Article: What is the cash asset ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Hanesbrands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hanesbrands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.