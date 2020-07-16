Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO) Downgraded to Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on HALO. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on Halozyme Therapeutics from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a buy rating and issued a $27.00 target price (up previously from $23.00) on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Halozyme Therapeutics from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Halozyme Therapeutics from $27.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Halozyme Therapeutics from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $28.73.

Shares of HALO stock opened at $28.37 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $25.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.12. Halozyme Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $12.71 and a 1-year high of $29.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.74 billion, a PE ratio of -51.58 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.66, a current ratio of 11.14 and a quick ratio of 10.15.

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $25.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.96 million. Halozyme Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 48.75% and a negative return on equity of 48.92%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 55.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.01 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Halozyme Therapeutics will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Michael J. Labarre sold 21,387 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.80, for a total transaction of $509,010.60. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 197,574 shares in the company, valued at $4,702,261.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. lifted its position in Halozyme Therapeutics by 87.4% during the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 142,011 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,555,000 after buying an additional 66,243 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Halozyme Therapeutics by 10.9% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,109,718 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $19,964,000 after buying an additional 109,476 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC lifted its position in Halozyme Therapeutics by 71.2% during the first quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 121,388 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,184,000 after buying an additional 50,468 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new position in Halozyme Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $345,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Halozyme Therapeutics by 566.8% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 310,451 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,585,000 after buying an additional 263,895 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.37% of the company’s stock.

About Halozyme Therapeutics

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in researching, developing, and commercializing novel oncology therapies in the United States, Switzerland, and internationally. Its human enzymes are used to facilitate the delivery of injected drugs and fluids, enhancing the efficacy and the convenience of other drugs or can be used to alter tissue structures for clinical benefit.

