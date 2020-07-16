Halma (OTCMKTS:HLMAF) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Halma (OTCMKTS:HLMAF) from a sell rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $33.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Halma PLC is a health and safety sensor technology company. It manufactures products which detect hazards and also protect assets and people at work in public and commercial buildings. Halma PLC is headquartered in Amersham, the United Kingdom. “

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an underweight rating on shares of Halma in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Peel Hunt lowered shares of Halma from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, UBS Group restated a neutral rating on shares of Halma in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Halma presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $33.00.

HLMAF opened at $29.13 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.21 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $28.62 and its 200-day moving average is $26.95. Halma has a 52-week low of $19.23 and a 52-week high of $29.90.

Halma Company Profile

Halma plc provides process and infrastructure safety, medical, and environmental and analysis products worldwide. Its Process Safety segment offers safety systems for warehousing and hazardous industrial processes; gas detection instruments; pressure management products; interlocking systems for safeguarding dangerous machines; pipeline corrosion monitoring products and systems; and process safety systems.

