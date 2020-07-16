Halma (OTCMKTS:HLMAF) Rating Reiterated by UBS Group

Halma (OTCMKTS:HLMAF)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at UBS Group in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

HLMAF has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Peel Hunt cut Halma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Halma from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Halma in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.00.

Get Halma alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:HLMAF opened at $28.18 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.83 and a beta of 0.93. Halma has a 12-month low of $19.23 and a 12-month high of $29.90.

Halma plc provides process and infrastructure safety, medical, and environmental and analysis products worldwide. Its Process Safety segment offers safety systems for warehousing and hazardous industrial processes; gas detection instruments; pressure management products; interlocking systems for safeguarding dangerous machines; pipeline corrosion monitoring products and systems; and process safety systems.

Featured Article: What is the Dividend Aristocrat Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Halma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Halma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.