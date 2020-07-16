Halma (LON:HLMA) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by UBS Group

UBS Group reissued their neutral rating on shares of Halma (LON:HLMA) in a report published on Tuesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 2,280 ($28.06) price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of GBX 2,080 ($25.60).

HLMA has been the subject of several other reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Halma from GBX 2,030 ($24.98) to GBX 2,530 ($31.13) and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Halma from GBX 1,370 ($16.86) to GBX 1,460 ($17.97) and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Halma in a research report on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Halma in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of Halma in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Halma currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 1,977.22 ($24.33).

HLMA stock opened at GBX 2,187 ($26.91) on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $8.30 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.04. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 2,280.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 2,128.31. Halma has a one year low of GBX 19.03 ($0.23) and a one year high of GBX 2,377 ($29.25). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.87, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 2.55.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 27th will be paid a dividend of GBX 9.96 ($0.12) per share. This is a boost from Halma’s previous dividend of $6.54. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.46%. Halma’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.37%.

About Halma

Halma plc provides process and infrastructure safety, medical, and environmental and analysis products worldwide. Its Process Safety segment offers safety systems for warehousing and hazardous industrial processes; gas detection instruments; pressure management products; interlocking systems for safeguarding dangerous machines; pipeline corrosion monitoring products and systems; and process safety systems.

