Halma (LON:HLMA) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by UBS Group

UBS Group reissued their neutral rating on shares of Halma (LON:HLMA) in a report published on Tuesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 2,280 ($28.06) price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of GBX 2,080 ($25.60).
HLMA has been the subject of several other reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Halma from GBX 2,030 ($24.98) to GBX 2,530 ($31.13) and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Halma from GBX 1,370 ($16.86) to GBX 1,460 ($17.97) and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Halma in a research report on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Halma in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of Halma in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Halma currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 1,977.22 ($24.33).
HLMA stock opened at GBX 2,187 ($26.91) on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $8.30 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.04. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 2,280.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 2,128.31. Halma has a one year low of GBX 19.03 ($0.23) and a one year high of GBX 2,377 ($29.25). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.87, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 2.55.
About Halma
Halma plc provides process and infrastructure safety, medical, and environmental and analysis products worldwide. Its Process Safety segment offers safety systems for warehousing and hazardous industrial processes; gas detection instruments; pressure management products; interlocking systems for safeguarding dangerous machines; pipeline corrosion monitoring products and systems; and process safety systems.
