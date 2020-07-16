Halma (LON:HLMA) Receives Hold Rating from Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt restated their hold rating on shares of Halma (LON:HLMA) in a report issued on Tuesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on HLMA. Barclays restated an equal weight rating on shares of Halma in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Halma to an underperform rating and reduced their price target for the stock from GBX 2,070 ($25.47) to GBX 1,705 ($20.98) in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Halma from GBX 1,370 ($16.86) to GBX 1,460 ($17.97) and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley restated an equal weight rating on shares of Halma in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, UBS Group restated a neutral rating and issued a GBX 2,080 ($25.60) price target (up from GBX 1,980 ($24.37)) on shares of Halma in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Halma presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 1,977.22 ($24.33).

LON:HLMA opened at GBX 2,187 ($26.91) on Tuesday. Halma has a 12-month low of GBX 19.03 ($0.23) and a 12-month high of GBX 2,377 ($29.25). The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.30 billion and a P/E ratio of 46.04. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 2,280.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 2,128.31.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 27th will be paid a GBX 9.96 ($0.12) dividend. This is an increase from Halma’s previous dividend of $6.54. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.46%. Halma’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.37%.

Halma Company Profile

Halma plc provides process and infrastructure safety, medical, and environmental and analysis products worldwide. Its Process Safety segment offers safety systems for warehousing and hazardous industrial processes; gas detection instruments; pressure management products; interlocking systems for safeguarding dangerous machines; pipeline corrosion monitoring products and systems; and process safety systems.

