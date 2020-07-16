Halma (LON:HLMA) Receives Hold Rating from Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt restated their hold rating on shares of Halma (LON:HLMA) in a report issued on Tuesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.
Several other research analysts have also issued reports on HLMA. Barclays restated an equal weight rating on shares of Halma in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Halma to an underperform rating and reduced their price target for the stock from GBX 2,070 ($25.47) to GBX 1,705 ($20.98) in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Halma from GBX 1,370 ($16.86) to GBX 1,460 ($17.97) and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley restated an equal weight rating on shares of Halma in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, UBS Group restated a neutral rating and issued a GBX 2,080 ($25.60) price target (up from GBX 1,980 ($24.37)) on shares of Halma in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Halma presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 1,977.22 ($24.33).
LON:HLMA opened at GBX 2,187 ($26.91) on Tuesday. Halma has a 12-month low of GBX 19.03 ($0.23) and a 12-month high of GBX 2,377 ($29.25). The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.30 billion and a P/E ratio of 46.04. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 2,280.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 2,128.31.
Halma Company Profile
Halma plc provides process and infrastructure safety, medical, and environmental and analysis products worldwide. Its Process Safety segment offers safety systems for warehousing and hazardous industrial processes; gas detection instruments; pressure management products; interlocking systems for safeguarding dangerous machines; pipeline corrosion monitoring products and systems; and process safety systems.
