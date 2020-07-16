Hallmark Financial Services (NASDAQ:HALL) Downgraded to D at TheStreet

TheStreet downgraded shares of Hallmark Financial Services (NASDAQ:HALL) from a c- rating to a d rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Raymond James cut shares of Hallmark Financial Services from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. ValuEngine raised shares of Hallmark Financial Services from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hallmark Financial Services from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Hallmark Financial Services has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $19.50.

NASDAQ HALL opened at $3.07 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.48. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.56. Hallmark Financial Services has a twelve month low of $2.28 and a twelve month high of $20.30. The stock has a market cap of $58.78 million, a PE ratio of -76.73 and a beta of 1.32.

Hallmark Financial Services (NASDAQ:HALL) last released its earnings results on Monday, June 29th. The insurance provider reported ($2.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.95) by ($0.06). Hallmark Financial Services had a negative net margin of 0.13% and a negative return on equity of 6.02%. The company had revenue of $124.14 million during the quarter. Research analysts forecast that Hallmark Financial Services will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of HALL. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in Hallmark Financial Services by 292.8% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 420,987 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,701,000 after purchasing an additional 313,817 shares in the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Hallmark Financial Services by 24.8% during the first quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 392,507 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,582,000 after buying an additional 77,943 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Hallmark Financial Services by 77.2% during the fourth quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 164,352 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,888,000 after buying an additional 71,615 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hallmark Financial Services by 54.1% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 168,796 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,966,000 after buying an additional 59,230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Hallmark Financial Services during the first quarter worth approximately $133,000. 61.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hallmark Financial Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, underwrites, markets, distributes, and services property/casualty insurance products to businesses and individuals in the United States. The company operates in the Specialty Commercial, Standard Commercial, and Personal segments. The Specialty Commercial segment markets, underwrites, finances, and services commercial lines of insurance products, including commercial automobile, general liability, commercial property, commercial excess liability, and commercial umbrella insurance products.

