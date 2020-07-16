Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) Shares Sold by Gateway Investment Advisers LLC

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC lessened its stake in shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) by 28.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 993,720 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after selling 399,887 shares during the quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Halliburton worth $12,898,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Halliburton by 31.1% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 939,653 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $22,994,000 after purchasing an additional 222,972 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its position in Halliburton by 62.0% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 23,566 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 9,021 shares in the last quarter. Boltwood Capital Management purchased a new stake in Halliburton during the 1st quarter worth about $95,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its holdings in Halliburton by 24.9% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 185,736 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $4,545,000 after buying an additional 37,003 shares during the period. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its holdings in Halliburton by 33.3% in the 1st quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 146,470 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $1,003,000 after buying an additional 36,574 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.53% of the company’s stock.

HAL opened at $12.48 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.45 and a beta of 2.55. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $12.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. Halliburton has a 12-month low of $4.25 and a 12-month high of $25.47.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 20th. The oilfield services company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $5.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.04 billion. Halliburton had a positive return on equity of 13.50% and a negative net margin of 10.60%. The company’s revenue was down 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.23 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Halliburton will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 3rd were given a $0.045 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.52%.

In other news, Director Murry Gerber acquired 350,000 shares of Halliburton stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $8.68 per share, for a total transaction of $3,038,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 574,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,989,949.72. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

HAL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Scotiabank cut Halliburton from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $8.00 price target for the company. in a report on Sunday, April 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Halliburton in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Halliburton from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. ValuEngine raised Halliburton from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Halliburton from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.58.

Halliburton Company provides a range of services and products to oil and natural gas companies worldwide. The company's Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services, including stimulation and sand control services; and cementing services, such as bonding the well, well casing, and casing equipment.

