HALFORDS GRP PL/ADR (OTCMKTS:HLFDY) Cut to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of HALFORDS GRP PL/ADR (OTCMKTS:HLFDY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Halfords Group Plc engages in the retail of automotive, cycling products as well as auto repair. It operating segments includes Halfords Retail and Halfords Autocentres. Halfords Retail segment comprises the retailing of automotive, leisure and cycling products. Halfords Autocentres segment involves in car servicing and repair operation. Halfords Group Plc is headquartered in Redditch, the United Kingdom. “

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on HLFDY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a neutral rating on shares of HALFORDS GRP PL/ADR in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of HALFORDS GRP PL/ADR from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd.

Shares of HALFORDS GRP PL/ADR stock opened at $3.78 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.92. HALFORDS GRP PL/ADR has a 12-month low of $2.05 and a 12-month high of $6.20. The stock has a market cap of $335.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.41 and a beta of 0.41.

HALFORDS GRP PL/ADR Company Profile

Halfords Group plc, through its subsidiaries, retails automotive, leisure, and cycling products in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. It operates in two segments, Retail and Car Servicing. The company retails auto parts, accessories, cycles, and cycle accessories; and provides garage servicing and auto repair services.

