GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- (NASDAQ:GWPH) Rating Lowered to Hold at Stifel Nicolaus

GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- (NASDAQ:GWPH) was downgraded by equities researchers at Stifel Nicolaus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. They presently have a $140.00 target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, down from their previous target price of $150.00. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 0.33% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. TheStreet upgraded GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- from $120.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Northland Securities initiated coverage on GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $128.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- in a research note on Friday, May 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $166.00 target price on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $179.46.

GWPH opened at $139.54 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $126.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $110.94. The company has a current ratio of 6.50, a quick ratio of 5.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- has a one year low of $67.98 and a one year high of $175.35.

GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- (NASDAQ:GWPH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.88) by $0.64. The firm had revenue of $120.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.93 million. GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- had a negative return on equity of 9.87% and a net margin of 8.42%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 207.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.14) EPS. On average, analysts expect that GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- will post -2.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Volker Knappertz sold 4,296 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.63, for a total value of $62,850.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Geoffrey W. Dr Guy sold 720,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.25, for a total value of $7,380,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 6,101,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $62,540,590.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 752,100 shares of company stock worth $7,732,092 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its holdings in shares of GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- by 321.4% in the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 295 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Modus Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- by 121.3% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 509 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 279 shares during the period. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,291,000. 81.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GW Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing cannabinoid prescription medicines using botanical extracts derived from the Cannabis plant. Its lead product is Epidiolex, an oral medicine for the treatment of refractory childhood epilepsies, as well as for the treatment of Dravet syndrome, Lennox-Gastaut syndrome, tuberous sclerosis complex, and infantile spasms.

