GVC’s (GVC) “Overweight” Rating Reiterated at Barclays

GVC (LON:GVC)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Barclays in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have a GBX 1,050 ($12.92) price target on the stock. Barclays‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 14.96% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of GVC in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Berenberg Bank raised their price objective on shares of GVC from GBX 850 ($10.46) to GBX 900 ($11.08) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 960 ($11.81) price objective on shares of GVC in a report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of GVC from GBX 710 ($8.74) to GBX 1,210 ($14.89) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on shares of GVC from GBX 930 ($11.44) to GBX 1,040 ($12.80) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, GVC presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 978.46 ($12.04).

GVC stock opened at GBX 913.40 ($11.24) on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.82. GVC has a twelve month low of GBX 292.70 ($3.60) and a twelve month high of GBX 956.80 ($11.77). The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 787.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 762.07. The stock has a market cap of $5.33 billion and a P/E ratio of -32.88.

In other news, insider Jette Nygaard-Andersen acquired 5,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 795 ($9.78) per share, for a total transaction of £42,930 ($52,830.42).

GVC Holdings PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online gaming company in Germany, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through Sports Labels, Games Labels, B2B, and Non-Core segments. The company provides online betting, casino, poker, and bingo services through mobile and web under the Bwin brand; sports betting, casinos, games, and poker through online and mobile under the Sportingbet brand; and online bingo, sportsbook, casino, and poker access under the Betboo brand, as well as operates an online casino Website for German-speaking markets under the CasinoClub brand.

