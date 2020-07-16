Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort (NASDAQ:OMAB) Downgraded to Sell at BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort (NASDAQ:OMAB) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. ValuEngine upgraded Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Goldman Sachs Group raised Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Credit Suisse Group raised Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. Barclays raised Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort from an underweight rating to an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Saturday, June 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $55.00.

NASDAQ:OMAB opened at $34.18 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 3.82 and a current ratio of 3.82. Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort has a one year low of $20.55 and a one year high of $67.07. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.20. The stock has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.52 and a beta of 1.45.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort (NASDAQ:OMAB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The transportation company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.12. Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort had a return on equity of 35.70% and a net margin of 40.34%. The business had revenue of $95.63 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts predict that Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort will post 1.79 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of OMAB. FMR LLC increased its position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort by 141.1% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 745 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 436 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 11,052 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $662,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort by 25.9% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,093 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,144,000 after purchasing an additional 3,925 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 19,236 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,144,000 after purchasing an additional 1,838 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. 8.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort Company Profile

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, S. A. B. de C. V., through its subsidiaries, holds concessions to develop, operate, and maintain airports in Mexico. The company operates 13 international airports in Monterrey, Acapulco, Mazatlán, Zihuatanejo, Chihuahua, Culiacán, Durango, San Luis Potosí, Tampico, Torreón, Zacatecas, Ciudad Juárez, and Reynosa cities.

