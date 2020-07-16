GrowGeneration Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (OTCMKTS:GRWG)

GrowGeneration Corp (OTCMKTS:GRWG) saw unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock traders purchased 2,532 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 1,100% compared to the average daily volume of 211 call options.

GRWG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Benchmark initiated coverage on GrowGeneration in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price target for the company. Alliance Global Partners upped their price target on GrowGeneration from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on GrowGeneration in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Finally, Lake Street Capital upped their price target on GrowGeneration from $5.50 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.79.

In related news, major shareholder Gotham Green Partners Llc sold 13,632 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.89, for a total value of $93,924.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Merida Capital Partners, Lp sold 36,032 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.16, for a total transaction of $257,989.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 201,474 shares of company stock valued at $1,408,112 over the last three months.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in GrowGeneration by 1,349.8% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 8,774 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new stake in GrowGeneration during the 1st quarter valued at $67,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in GrowGeneration during the 4th quarter valued at $112,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in GrowGeneration by 563.7% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 29,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 25,365 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in GrowGeneration by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 32,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.86% of the company’s stock.

OTCMKTS GRWG opened at $7.23 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 4.20. The company has a market capitalization of $280.89 million, a P/E ratio of -34.43 and a beta of 1.90. GrowGeneration has a one year low of $2.62 and a one year high of $7.82. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $6.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.17.

GrowGeneration (OTCMKTS:GRWG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $32.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.59 million. GrowGeneration had a negative net margin of 0.10% and a positive return on equity of 5.23%. As a group, equities analysts predict that GrowGeneration will post 0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About GrowGeneration

GrowGeneration Corp., through its subsidiaries, operates retail hydroponic stores. It offers farming soil, hydroponic equipment, lighting, plant nutrients, and various other products. The company serves home growers of organic vegetables and fruits, do-it yourselfers, and growers in the cannabis related markets.

