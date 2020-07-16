GrowGeneration (OTCMKTS:GRWG) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of GrowGeneration (OTCMKTS:GRWG) in a report released on Tuesday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on GRWG. Alliance Global Partners boosted their target price on GrowGeneration from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Benchmark initiated coverage on GrowGeneration in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. They set a buy rating and a $8.00 target price for the company. Finally, Lake Street Capital boosted their target price on GrowGeneration from $5.50 to $7.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $8.79.

Shares of OTCMKTS:GRWG opened at $7.20 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 4.20. GrowGeneration has a 1 year low of $2.62 and a 1 year high of $7.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $273.12 million, a P/E ratio of -34.29 and a beta of 1.90. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.15.

GrowGeneration (OTCMKTS:GRWG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.09). GrowGeneration had a positive return on equity of 5.23% and a negative net margin of 0.10%. The firm had revenue of $32.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.59 million. Analysts predict that GrowGeneration will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Merida Capital Partners, Lp sold 36,032 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.16, for a total transaction of $257,989.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Gotham Green Partners Llc sold 13,632 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.89, for a total value of $93,924.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 201,474 shares of company stock valued at $1,408,112.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GRWG. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of GrowGeneration by 1,349.8% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 8,774 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of GrowGeneration during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GrowGeneration during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of GrowGeneration by 563.7% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 29,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 25,365 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of GrowGeneration by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 32,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 1.86% of the company’s stock.

GrowGeneration Company Profile

GrowGeneration Corp., through its subsidiaries, operates retail hydroponic stores. It offers farming soil, hydroponic equipment, lighting, plant nutrients, and various other products. The company serves home growers of organic vegetables and fruits, do-it yourselfers, and growers in the cannabis related markets.

