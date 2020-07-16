Grimm (GRIMM) Trading Down 23.9% This Week

Grimm (CURRENCY:GRIMM) traded down 8.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on July 15th. Over the last seven days, Grimm has traded 23.9% lower against the dollar. Grimm has a total market capitalization of $72,259.24 and approximately $6,256.00 worth of Grimm was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Grimm coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0015 or 0.00000016 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Grimm alerts:

FABRK (FAB) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0109 or 0.00000118 BTC.

Beam (BEAM) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00004117 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00003725 BTC.

ZelCash (ZEL) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0370 or 0.00000487 BTC.

SnowGem (XSG) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0339 or 0.00000368 BTC.

Vidulum (VDL) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0104 or 0.00000113 BTC.

Litecash (CASH) traded up 31.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Defis (XGM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000081 BTC.

0cash (ZCH) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Grimm Coin Profile

Grimm (CRYPTO:GRIMM) is a coin. Grimm’s total supply is 49,508,700 coins. Grimm’s official website is grimmw.com

Buying and Selling Grimm

Grimm can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: .

