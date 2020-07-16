Grassi Investment Management Cuts Holdings in Energy Transfer LP Unit (NYSE:ET)

Grassi Investment Management trimmed its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit (NYSE:ET) by 43.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,800 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 10,000 shares during the period. Grassi Investment Management’s holdings in Energy Transfer LP Unit were worth $91,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Blackstone Group Inc purchased a new stake in Energy Transfer LP Unit during the 1st quarter valued at $378,626,000. Abrams Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit in the 1st quarter worth $62,226,000. Baupost Group LLC MA purchased a new position in shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit in the 1st quarter worth $55,683,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit by 311.6% in the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,587,031 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $84,512,000 after buying an additional 4,986,874 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Delphi Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Delphi Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,365,383 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $29,281,000 after buying an additional 117,250 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.95% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ET opened at $6.62 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.06. The stock has a market cap of $17.11 billion, a PE ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 2.67. Energy Transfer LP Unit has a 52 week low of $3.75 and a 52 week high of $15.26.

Energy Transfer LP Unit (NYSE:ET) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The pipeline company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.64). The business had revenue of $11.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.40 billion. Energy Transfer LP Unit had a net margin of 3.54% and a return on equity of 10.30%. Energy Transfer LP Unit’s revenue was down 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.33 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Energy Transfer LP Unit will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ET has been the topic of a number of research reports. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Energy Transfer LP Unit in a research note on Monday, June 15th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Energy Transfer LP Unit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Barclays downgraded Energy Transfer LP Unit from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $7.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Wolfe Research downgraded Energy Transfer LP Unit from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $6.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on Energy Transfer LP Unit from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.82.

Energy Transfer LP Unit Company Profile

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates approximately 9,400 miles of natural gas transportation pipelines and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas; and 12,500 miles of interstate natural gas pipelines. It sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution companies, industrial end-users, and other marketing companies.

