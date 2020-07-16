Grassi Investment Management Acquires 10,000 Shares of Clean Energy Fuels Corp (NASDAQ:CLNE)

Grassi Investment Management boosted its holdings in Clean Energy Fuels Corp (NASDAQ:CLNE) by 23.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 53,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Grassi Investment Management’s holdings in Clean Energy Fuels were worth $119,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Clean Energy Fuels by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 837,133 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,959,000 after buying an additional 9,710 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in Clean Energy Fuels by 85.5% in the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 250,699 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $446,000 after purchasing an additional 115,559 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Clean Energy Fuels by 26.7% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 41,426 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 8,741 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Clean Energy Fuels by 2.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,161,845 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $18,088,000 after acquiring an additional 269,055 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Clean Energy Fuels by 11.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,263,829 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,029,000 after purchasing an additional 234,007 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Clean Energy Fuels alerts:

Shares of Clean Energy Fuels stock opened at $2.58 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.82. Clean Energy Fuels Corp has a 52 week low of $1.05 and a 52 week high of $3.75. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $518.39 million, a PE ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 1.47.

Clean Energy Fuels (NASDAQ:CLNE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.02. Clean Energy Fuels had a return on equity of 6.22% and a net margin of 9.39%. The firm had revenue of $86.01 million during the quarter. Research analysts forecast that Clean Energy Fuels Corp will post -0.01 EPS for the current year.

CLNE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded Clean Energy Fuels from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Clean Energy Fuels from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Clean Energy Fuels from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.75.

Clean Energy Fuels Profile

Clean Energy Fuels Corp. provides natural gas as an alternative fuel for vehicle fleets in the United States and Canada. The company supplies renewable natural gas (RNG), compressed natural gas (CNG), and liquefied natural gas (LNG) for light, medium, and heavy-duty vehicles; and offers operation and maintenance services for public and private vehicle fleet customer stations.

See Also: How to Track your Portfolio in Google Finance

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLNE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Clean Energy Fuels Corp (NASDAQ:CLNE).

Receive News & Ratings for Clean Energy Fuels Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clean Energy Fuels and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.