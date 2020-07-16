Gran Tierra Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:GTE) Upgraded to Hold by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gran Tierra Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:GTE) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Gran Tierra Energy Inc. is an international oil and gas exploration and production company, headquartered in Calgary, Canada, incorporated and traded in the United States and operating in South America. Gran Tierra Energy holds interests in producing and prospective properties in Argentina, Colombia and Peru. The company strategy is focused on establishing a portfolio of drilling opportunities to exploit undeveloped reserves to grow production, as well as undertaking exploration to grow future reserves. “

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Gran Tierra Energy from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $0.50 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Mackie downgraded shares of Gran Tierra Energy from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $0.50 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Gran Tierra Energy from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and set a $0.60 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Finally, Scotiabank downgraded shares of Gran Tierra Energy from a sector perform rating to an underperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $1.65.

NYSEAMERICAN:GTE opened at $0.35 on Tuesday. Gran Tierra Energy has a 12 month low of $0.18 and a 12 month high of $1.71.

Gran Tierra Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:GTE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $86.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $124.20 million.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its holdings in Gran Tierra Energy by 25.0% in the first quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 447,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 89,499 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its holdings in Gran Tierra Energy by 14.2% in the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 374,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 46,600 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its holdings in Gran Tierra Energy by 74.7% in the first quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 311,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 133,201 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Gran Tierra Energy by 6.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,456,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,000 after buying an additional 91,297 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ingalls & Snyder LLC increased its holdings in Gran Tierra Energy by 2.1% in the first quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 6,663,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,671,000 after buying an additional 136,638 shares in the last quarter.

About Gran Tierra Energy

Gran Tierra Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas properties in Colombia and Ecuador. As of December 31, 2019, it had total proved undeveloped reserves of 31.0 million barrels of oil equivalent in Colombia. The company was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

