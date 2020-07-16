GPM Growth Investors Inc. Sells 1,575 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

GPM Growth Investors Inc. cut its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 4.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,614 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,575 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for approximately 2.1% of GPM Growth Investors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. GPM Growth Investors Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $2,880,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 56,661 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,860,000 after acquiring an additional 5,664 shares during the period. Vigilare Wealth Management purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter valued at $3,540,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 9,551 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,331,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 61,539 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,579,000 after acquiring an additional 3,348 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. now owns 559,009 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $77,926,000 after acquiring an additional 22,295 shares in the last quarter. 71.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock opened at $98.21 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $293.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $98.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $108.88. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12-month low of $76.91 and a 12-month high of $141.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by ($0.02). JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 12.52% and a net margin of 21.61%. The company had revenue of $32.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.82 earnings per share. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 5.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Investors of record on Monday, July 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 2nd. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.67%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.35%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on JPM shares. Credit Suisse Group set a $122.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Odeon Capital Group upgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $105.75 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $113.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Societe Generale upgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $82.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $111.09.

In related news, Director Stephen B. Burke purchased 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $87.99 per share, for a total transaction of $6,599,250.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 150,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,202,283.57. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.78% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

