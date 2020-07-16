Goodrich Petroleum (NYSEAMERICAN:GDP) Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Goodrich Petroleum (NYSEAMERICAN:GDP) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Goodrich Petroleum Corporation is an exploration and production company. It engaged in the exploitation, development and production of natural gas and crude oil primarily in the Haynesville Shale in Northeast Texas and Northwest Louisiana, the Tuscaloosa Marine Shale in Eastern Louisiana and Southwestern Mississippi and the oil-window of the Eagle Ford Shale trend in South Texas. Goodrich Petroleum Corporation is based in Houston, Texas. “

GDP has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Capital One Financial raised shares of Goodrich Petroleum from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Roth Capital raised shares of Goodrich Petroleum from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $10.56.

GDP opened at $6.89 on Tuesday. Goodrich Petroleum has a 52-week low of $2.39 and a 52-week high of $12.01.

Goodrich Petroleum (NYSEAMERICAN:GDP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $28.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.34 million.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GDP. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Goodrich Petroleum by 25.4% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 14,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Goodrich Petroleum by 102.9% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 9,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 4,609 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Goodrich Petroleum by 43.5% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 12,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 3,822 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Goodrich Petroleum by 11.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 117,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $499,000 after purchasing an additional 12,373 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Goodrich Petroleum by 4.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 155,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $664,000 after purchasing an additional 7,153 shares during the period.

Goodrich Petroleum Company Profile

Goodrich Petroleum Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas. It primarily holds interests in the Haynesville Shale Trend in northwest Louisiana and East Texas; Tuscaloosa Marine Shale Trend located in southwest Mississippi and southeast Louisiana; and the Eagle Ford Shale Trend situated in South Texas.

