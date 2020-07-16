Goodrich Petroleum (NYSEAMERICAN:GDP) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Sell

Goodrich Petroleum (NYSEAMERICAN:GDP) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Goodrich Petroleum Corporation is an exploration and production company. It engaged in the exploitation, development and production of natural gas and crude oil primarily in the Haynesville Shale in Northeast Texas and Northwest Louisiana, the Tuscaloosa Marine Shale in Eastern Louisiana and Southwestern Mississippi and the oil-window of the Eagle Ford Shale trend in South Texas. Goodrich Petroleum Corporation is based in Houston, Texas. “

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Roth Capital upgraded shares of Goodrich Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Capital One Financial upgraded shares of Goodrich Petroleum from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Goodrich Petroleum has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.56.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:GDP opened at $6.89 on Tuesday. Goodrich Petroleum has a 12 month low of $2.39 and a 12 month high of $12.01.

Goodrich Petroleum (NYSEAMERICAN:GDP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $28.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.34 million.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Goodrich Petroleum by 25.4% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 14,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Goodrich Petroleum by 43.5% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 12,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 3,822 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its position in Goodrich Petroleum by 102.9% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 9,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 4,609 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Goodrich Petroleum by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 148,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,493,000 after acquiring an additional 4,921 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Walthausen & Co. LLC lifted its position in Goodrich Petroleum by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Walthausen & Co. LLC now owns 94,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $945,000 after acquiring an additional 6,500 shares during the last quarter.

Goodrich Petroleum Company Profile

Goodrich Petroleum Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas. It primarily holds interests in the Haynesville Shale Trend in northwest Louisiana and East Texas; Tuscaloosa Marine Shale Trend located in southwest Mississippi and southeast Louisiana; and the Eagle Ford Shale Trend situated in South Texas.

