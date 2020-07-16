Goldman Sachs Group Analysts Give Gerresheimer (ETR:GXI) a €90.00 Price Target

Goldman Sachs Group set a €90.00 ($101.12) price target on Gerresheimer (ETR:GXI) in a research report released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

GXI has been the topic of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €57.40 ($64.49) target price on shares of Gerresheimer and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Deutsche Bank set a €92.00 ($103.37) price objective on shares of Gerresheimer and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. DZ Bank reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Gerresheimer in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Credit Suisse Group set a €84.00 ($94.38) price objective on shares of Gerresheimer and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Independent Research set a €72.00 ($80.90) target price on shares of Gerresheimer and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, April 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Gerresheimer has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €75.68 ($85.03).

ETR GXI opened at €95.10 ($106.85) on Tuesday. Gerresheimer has a 12 month low of €50.65 ($56.91) and a 12 month high of €92.90 ($104.38). The stock has a market cap of $2.99 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -213.23. The company’s 50 day moving average is €81.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is €70.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 119.95.

Gerresheimer AG manufactures and sells specialty glass and plastic products primarily for the pharma and healthcare industry worldwide. It operates through three divisions; Plastics & Devices, Primary Packaging Glass, and Advanced Technologies. The Plastics & Devices division offers drug delivery systems, including inhalers, pen systems, and injection systems; sterile and non-sterile prefillable syringe systems for the pharmaceutical and biotech industries; and disposables for various analysis systems that are used in laboratories and medical practices, quick tests for patients in medical practices or hospitals, skin-prick aids and lancets for diabetics, disposables and components for dialysis machines, and catheters and surgical devices.

