Go-Ahead Group’s (GOG) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt restated their buy rating on shares of Go-Ahead Group (LON:GOG) in a report issued on Tuesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Go-Ahead Group from GBX 2,050 ($25.23) to GBX 1,230 ($15.14) and set a sector performer rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Go-Ahead Group to a buy rating and decreased their target price for the stock from GBX 2,160 ($26.58) to GBX 1,710 ($21.04) in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Liberum Capital reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 1,350 ($16.61) target price (down from GBX 1,500 ($18.46)) on shares of Go-Ahead Group in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 1,740 ($21.41).

Go-Ahead Group stock opened at GBX 682.50 ($8.40) on Tuesday. Go-Ahead Group has a 12-month low of GBX 390.20 ($4.80) and a 12-month high of GBX 2,308.91 ($28.41). The stock has a market capitalization of $300.08 million and a P/E ratio of 4.95. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 986.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 1,449.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 359.21, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

In other Go-Ahead Group news, insider Elodie Brian purchased 2,500 shares of Go-Ahead Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,205 ($14.83) per share, with a total value of £30,125 ($37,072.36). Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 2,549 shares of company stock worth $3,058,216.

Go-Ahead Group Company Profile

The Go-Ahead Group plc provides bus and rail passenger transportation services in the United Kingdom and Singapore. It operates through three segments: Regional Bus, London Bus, and Rail. The company also offers rail replacement and other contracted services. It serves the department for transport, and transport for London.

