Globalstar (NYSEAMERICAN:GSAT) Shares Gap Up to $0.38

Globalstar, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GSAT)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $0.38, but opened at $0.38. Globalstar shares last traded at $0.38, with a volume of 170,011 shares changing hands.

GSAT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Globalstar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Globalstar from $0.56 to $0.55 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 15th.

Globalstar (NYSEAMERICAN:GSAT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The Wireless communications provider reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.02). The business had revenue of $32.19 million during the quarter.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in Globalstar in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Globalstar by 67.7% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 60,708 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 24,500 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Globalstar during the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Globalstar during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Globalstar by 19.7% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 658,717 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $194,000 after acquiring an additional 108,568 shares in the last quarter.

Globalstar Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:GSAT)

Globalstar, Inc provides mobile satellite services, voice and data communications services through satellite worldwide. It offers communications services via satellite which includes: two-way voice communication and data transmissions using mobile or fixed devices; and one-way data transmissions using a mobile or fixed device that transmits its location and other information to a central monitoring station.

