Globalstar (NYSEAMERICAN:GSAT) Shares Gap Up to $0.38

Globalstar, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GSAT)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $0.38, but opened at $0.38. Globalstar shares last traded at $0.38, with a volume of 170,011 shares changing hands.
GSAT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Globalstar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Globalstar from $0.56 to $0.55 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 15th.
Globalstar (NYSEAMERICAN:GSAT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The Wireless communications provider reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.02). The business had revenue of $32.19 million during the quarter.
Globalstar Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:GSAT)
Globalstar, Inc provides mobile satellite services, voice and data communications services through satellite worldwide. It offers communications services via satellite which includes: two-way voice communication and data transmissions using mobile or fixed devices; and one-way data transmissions using a mobile or fixed device that transmits its location and other information to a central monitoring station.
