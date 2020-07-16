Global Medical REIT (NYSE:GMRE) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Global Medical REIT (NYSE:GMRE) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Global Medical REIT Inc. is engaged primarily in the acquisition of licensed, state-of-the-art, purpose-built healthcare facilities and the leasing of these facilities to clinical operators. Global Medical REIT Inc. is based in Denver, United States. “

GMRE has been the subject of several other reports. TheStreet cut Global Medical REIT from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. ValuEngine cut Global Medical REIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. B. Riley raised Global Medical REIT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $12.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Global Medical REIT in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Global Medical REIT has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.50.

NYSE:GMRE opened at $11.05 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $513.25 million, a P/E ratio of 100.46 and a beta of 0.74. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. Global Medical REIT has a 1-year low of $6.98 and a 1-year high of $15.95.

Global Medical REIT (NYSE:GMRE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $21.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.04 million. Global Medical REIT had a return on equity of 2.58% and a net margin of 11.13%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Global Medical REIT will post 0.81 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Global Medical REIT by 60.5% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 4,813 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Global Medical REIT by 16.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 455,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,019,000 after purchasing an additional 62,925 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its position in Global Medical REIT by 22.0% during the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 390,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,952,000 after acquiring an additional 70,500 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Global Medical REIT by 46.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 399,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,042,000 after acquiring an additional 126,707 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in Global Medical REIT by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 190,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,930,000 after acquiring an additional 24,358 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.46% of the company’s stock.

Global Medical REIT, Inc engages in the acquisition of purpose-built healthcare facilities and leasing of those properties to strong healthcare systems and physician groups. The company was founded on March 18, 2011 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

