Global Blood Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GBT) Upgraded by BidaskClub to “Sell”

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Global Blood Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GBT) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on GBT. Wedbush restated a buy rating and set a $145.00 target price on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Wells Fargo & Co restated a buy rating on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Canaccord Genuity restated a hold rating on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Global Blood Therapeutics from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $103.56.

Shares of NASDAQ:GBT opened at $70.33 on Tuesday. Global Blood Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $39.95 and a 12-month high of $87.54. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $68.61. The company has a market capitalization of $4.30 billion, a PE ratio of -14.44 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a current ratio of 9.07, a quick ratio of 8.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Global Blood Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GBT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported ($1.20) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.47) by $0.27. The business had revenue of $14.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.65 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.87) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Global Blood Therapeutics will post -4.49 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Jeffrey S. Farrow sold 15,208 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total value of $1,018,936.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 18,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,223,152. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Dawn Svoronos sold 2,544 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.94, for a total value of $162,663.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $306,912. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 81,330 shares of company stock valued at $6,120,196. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Perceptive Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Global Blood Therapeutics by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 6,065,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,897,000 after purchasing an additional 200,000 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Global Blood Therapeutics by 32.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,712,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,635,000 after purchasing an additional 1,156,164 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in Global Blood Therapeutics by 51.9% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,553,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,662,000 after purchasing an additional 1,555,086 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Global Blood Therapeutics by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,187,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,753,000 after purchasing an additional 29,555 shares during the period. Finally, Capital World Investors raised its holdings in Global Blood Therapeutics by 210.7% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,452,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,206,000 after purchasing an additional 984,928 shares during the period.

About Global Blood Therapeutics

Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and delivery of treatments for underserved patient communities. It is developing its lead product candidate, voxelotor, an oral, once-daily therapy for sickle cell disease (SCD). The company is evaluating voxelotor in SCD in a Phase III clinical trial in adult and adolescent patients with SCD.

