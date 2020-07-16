Global Blood Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GBT) Now Covered by BofA Securities

Stock analysts at BofA Securities initiated coverage on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GBT) in a report issued on Monday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $92.00 price target on the stock. BofA Securities’ target price indicates a potential upside of 30.81% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on GBT. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Global Blood Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $101.00 price objective on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics from $105.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Finally, Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $145.00 price objective on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $103.56.

Shares of NASDAQ GBT opened at $70.33 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 8.83 and a current ratio of 9.07. The company has a market cap of $4.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.44 and a beta of 1.89. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $67.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.61. Global Blood Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $39.95 and a 52-week high of $87.54.

Global Blood Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GBT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported ($1.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.47) by $0.27. The company had revenue of $14.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.65 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.87) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Global Blood Therapeutics will post -4.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Global Blood Therapeutics news, Director Dawn Svoronos sold 2,544 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.94, for a total value of $162,663.36. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $306,912. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Jeffrey S. Farrow sold 15,208 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total transaction of $1,018,936.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,223,152. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 81,330 shares of company stock valued at $6,120,196. 4.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GBT. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Global Blood Therapeutics by 27.0% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $708,000 after buying an additional 1,895 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 5,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $429,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $323,000. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 24.9% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 21,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,730,000 after purchasing an additional 4,338 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 36.6% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares in the last quarter.

Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and delivery of treatments for underserved patient communities. It is developing its lead product candidate, voxelotor, an oral, once-daily therapy for sickle cell disease (SCD). The company is evaluating voxelotor in SCD in a Phase III clinical trial in adult and adolescent patients with SCD.

