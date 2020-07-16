Global Blood Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GBT) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Bank of America

Stock analysts at Bank of America started coverage on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GBT) in a research note issued on Monday, Marketbeat reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $92.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 30.81% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Global Blood Therapeutics in a report on Monday, April 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $112.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 price objective on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. BidaskClub downgraded Global Blood Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics in a report on Friday, June 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $101.00 price objective on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics in a report on Monday, June 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $103.56.

GBT stock opened at $70.33 on Monday. Global Blood Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $39.95 and a twelve month high of $87.54. The company has a market cap of $4.30 billion, a PE ratio of -14.44 and a beta of 1.89. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.61. The company has a quick ratio of 8.83, a current ratio of 9.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Global Blood Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GBT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported ($1.20) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.47) by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $14.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.65 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.87) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Global Blood Therapeutics will post -4.49 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Jeffrey S. Farrow sold 15,208 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total value of $1,018,936.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 18,256 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,223,152. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Ted W. Love sold 2,817 shares of Global Blood Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.87, for a total transaction of $227,810.79. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,076,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $87,028,250.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 81,330 shares of company stock valued at $6,120,196 in the last 90 days. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Aperio Group LLC grew its holdings in Global Blood Therapeutics by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 5,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 47,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,745,000 after buying an additional 278 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 36.6% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 307 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 62.0% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 338 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 3,290.9% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 362 shares during the period.

Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and delivery of treatments for underserved patient communities. It is developing its lead product candidate, voxelotor, an oral, once-daily therapy for sickle cell disease (SCD). The company is evaluating voxelotor in SCD in a Phase III clinical trial in adult and adolescent patients with SCD.

