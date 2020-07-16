Glencore (LON:GLEN) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Deutsche Bank

Deutsche Bank reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Glencore (LON:GLEN) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

GLEN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Glencore from GBX 180 ($2.22) to GBX 190 ($2.34) and gave the company a sector performer rating in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Citigroup reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Glencore in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Glencore from GBX 230 ($2.83) to GBX 220 ($2.71) and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Glencore from GBX 180 ($2.22) to GBX 190 ($2.34) and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Glencore from GBX 170 ($2.09) to GBX 180 ($2.22) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, July 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 232.33 ($2.86).

Get Glencore alerts:

GLEN stock opened at GBX 179.58 ($2.21) on Tuesday. Glencore has a one year low of GBX 1.41 ($0.02) and a one year high of GBX 2,334.50 ($28.73). The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 168.78 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 178.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.48, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 1.06. The company has a market capitalization of $23.37 billion and a PE ratio of -59.47.

Glencore plc engages in the production, refinement, processing, storage, transport, and marketing of metals and minerals, energy products, and agricultural products. It operates in three segments: Metals and Minerals, Energy Products, and Agricultural Products. The Metals and Minerals segment is involved in smelting, refining, mining, processing, and storing zinc, copper, lead, alumina, aluminum, ferroalloys, nickel, cobalt, and iron ore.

Read More: Cost of Debt

Receive News & Ratings for Glencore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Glencore and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.