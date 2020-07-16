Glazer Capital, Llc Sells 7,801 Shares of Pure Acquisition (NASDAQ:PACQ) Stock

Pure Acquisition (NASDAQ:PACQ) major shareholder Glazer Capital, Llc sold 7,801 shares of Pure Acquisition stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.64, for a total transaction of $83,002.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Glazer Capital, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, July 10th, Glazer Capital, Llc sold 1,800 shares of Pure Acquisition stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.65, for a total transaction of $19,170.00.

On Tuesday, July 7th, Glazer Capital, Llc sold 5,000 shares of Pure Acquisition stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.70, for a total transaction of $53,500.00.

Shares of PACQ stock opened at $10.65 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $489.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.17 and a beta of 0.05. Pure Acquisition has a 52 week low of $10.06 and a 52 week high of $11.77.

Pure Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more target businesses. The company was founded in 2017 and is based in Fort Worth, Texas.

