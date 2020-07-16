Glazer Capital, Llc Sells 42,228 Shares of Hennessy Capital (NASDAQ:HCAC) Stock

Hennessy Capital (NASDAQ:HCAC) major shareholder Glazer Capital, Llc sold 42,228 shares of Hennessy Capital stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.90, for a total value of $460,285.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Glazer Capital, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, July 6th, Glazer Capital, Llc sold 22,797 shares of Hennessy Capital stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.80, for a total value of $246,207.60.

On Wednesday, July 1st, Glazer Capital, Llc sold 5,050 shares of Hennessy Capital stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.90, for a total value of $55,045.00.

Hennessy Capital stock opened at $11.03 on Wednesday. Hennessy Capital has a one year low of $9.21 and a one year high of $11.55.

Hennessy Capital (NASDAQ:HCAC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Hennessy Capital stock. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hennessy Capital (NASDAQ:HCAC) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 30,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $323,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Hennessy Capital as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 72.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Hennessy Capital

Hennessy Capital Acquisition Corp. IV does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in Wilson, Wyoming.

