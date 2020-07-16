Gladstone Capital (NASDAQ:GLAD) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Gladstone Capital (NASDAQ:GLAD) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Gladstone Capital Corporation is a specialty finance company that invests in debt securities consisting primarily of senior term loans, senior subordinated loans, and junior subordinated loans in small and medium sized companies. The Company target small and medium sized private businesses that meet some or all of our criteria, including the potential for growth, adequate assets for loan collateral, experienced management teams with significant ownership interest in the business, adequate capitalization, profitable operations based on cash flow, substantial ownership by a buyout fund or a venture capital fund and potential opportunities for us to realize appreciation and gain liquidity in our equity position. “

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Gladstone Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd.

NASDAQ GLAD opened at $6.92 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a current ratio of 0.06. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $7.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.86. Gladstone Capital has a 52-week low of $4.04 and a 52-week high of $10.69. The company has a market cap of $223.63 million, a PE ratio of -17.74 and a beta of 1.43.

Gladstone Capital (NASDAQ:GLAD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The investment management company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21. Gladstone Capital had a negative net margin of 26.05% and a positive return on equity of 10.60%. The firm had revenue of $11.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.68 million. On average, analysts forecast that Gladstone Capital will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GLAD. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in Gladstone Capital during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in Gladstone Capital during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in Gladstone Capital during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in Gladstone Capital by 21.6% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 357,128 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,546,000 after acquiring an additional 63,450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its position in Gladstone Capital by 73.5% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 489,034 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,856,000 after acquiring an additional 207,146 shares during the last quarter. 12.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Gladstone Capital Company Profile

Gladstone Capital Corporation is a private equity and a venture capital fund specializing in lower middle market, growth capital, add on acquisitions, debt investments in senior loans, second lien loans, senior subordinated loans, junior subordinated loans, and mezzanine loans and equity investments in the form of common stock, preferred stock, limited liability company interests, or warrants.

