Glacier Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBCI) Downgraded to C+ at TheStreet

Glacier Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBCI) was downgraded by TheStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on GBCI. SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on shares of Glacier Bancorp from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Glacier Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Glacier Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the company from $48.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Glacier Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, June 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.75.

Shares of GBCI stock opened at $32.91 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $37.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.48. Glacier Bancorp has a 52 week low of $26.66 and a 52 week high of $46.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.14 billion, a PE ratio of 14.56 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Glacier Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBCI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The bank reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.10). Glacier Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.06% and a net margin of 29.31%. The company had revenue of $167.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $166.37 million. Analysts anticipate that Glacier Bancorp will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Glacier Bancorp by 8.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,276,869 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $43,419,000 after purchasing an additional 94,115 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in Glacier Bancorp by 3.5% during the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 265,542 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,030,000 after purchasing an additional 8,870 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Glacier Bancorp by 180.1% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 64,355 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,188,000 after purchasing an additional 41,379 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Glacier Bancorp during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in Glacier Bancorp during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 72.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Glacier Bancorp

Glacier Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Glacier Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals, small to medium-sized businesses, community organizations, and public entities in the United States. It offers non-interest bearing deposit and interest bearing deposit accounts, such as negotiable order of withdrawal and demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, fixed rate certificates of deposits, negotiated-rate jumbo certificates, and individual retirement accounts.

