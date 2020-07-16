Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) Shares Acquired by F&V Capital Management LLC

F&V Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 99,070 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,450 shares during the quarter. Gilead Sciences makes up 3.9% of F&V Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. F&V Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $7,622,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA boosted its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 63.3% in the 1st quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 351 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. Bainco International Investors acquired a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. EPG Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 186.7% in the 1st quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC now owns 410 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the period. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Modus Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. 78.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:GILD opened at $77.19 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $75.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 3.04 and a quick ratio of 2.92. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 12 month low of $60.89 and a 12 month high of $85.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $96.64 billion, a PE ratio of 19.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.70.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.11. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 35.44% and a net margin of 21.84%. The company had revenue of $5.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.44 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.67 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.64 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 12th were given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 11th. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is 44.30%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on GILD shares. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “sell” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Friday, April 17th. SVB Leerink raised Gilead Sciences from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Monday, July 6th. BidaskClub downgraded Gilead Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $79.65.

In other news, CAO Diane E. Wilfong sold 12,264 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.09, for a total transaction of $982,223.76. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 23,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,896,931.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director John Francis Cogan sold 2,413 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.00, for a total value of $200,279.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 57,273 shares in the company, valued at $4,753,659. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 32,905 shares of company stock worth $2,633,707. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Biktarvy, Descovy, Odefsey, Genvoya, Stribild, Complera/Eviplera, Atripla, and Truvada for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection in adults; and Vosevi, Vemlidy, Epclusa, Harvoni, and Viread products for treating liver diseases.

