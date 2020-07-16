Gevo (NASDAQ:GEVO) Stock Price Down 6.3% Following Analyst Downgrade

Gevo Inc (NASDAQ:GEVO) shares were down 6.3% during trading on Tuesday after HC Wainwright lowered their price target on the stock from $10.00 to $5.00. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the stock. Gevo traded as low as $0.58 and last traded at $0.60, approximately 6,230,897 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 262% from the average daily volume of 1,722,546 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.64.

GEVO has been the subject of several other research reports. ValuEngine upgraded Gevo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Noble Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $3.00 target price on shares of Gevo in a research report on Thursday, March 19th.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Gevo stock. Oxford Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in Gevo Inc (NASDAQ:GEVO) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 21,756 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,000. Oxford Asset Management LLP owned 0.15% of Gevo at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 8.71% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.04 and a 200-day moving average of $1.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.25 and a beta of 2.15.

Gevo (NASDAQ:GEVO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th. The energy company reported ($0.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $3.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.54 million. Gevo had a negative net margin of 145.04% and a negative return on equity of 41.63%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Gevo Inc will post -1.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Gevo (NASDAQ:GEVO)

Gevo, Inc is a renewable chemicals and next generation biofuels company, which focuses on the development and commercialization of renewable alternatives to petroleum-based products. It operates through the following segments: Gevo; Gevo Development and Agri-Energy. The Gevo segment focuses in the research and development activities related to the future production of isobutanol, including the development of the firm’s proprietary biocatalysts, the production and sale of renewable jet and other fuels, the retrofit process, and the next generation of chemicals and biofuels that will be based on the company’s isobutanol technology.

