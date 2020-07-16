Gerresheimer (ETR:GXI) PT Set at €92.00 by Deutsche Bank

Gerresheimer (ETR:GXI) has been assigned a €92.00 ($103.37) target price by Deutsche Bank in a report released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank’s target price points to a potential downside of 5.69% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on GXI. Independent Research set a €72.00 ($80.90) price target on shares of Gerresheimer and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. DZ Bank reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Gerresheimer in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €57.40 ($64.49) target price on shares of Gerresheimer and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Goldman Sachs Group set a €90.00 ($101.12) price target on shares of Gerresheimer and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €75.00 ($84.27) price objective on Gerresheimer and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €76.93 ($86.43).

GXI stock opened at €97.55 ($109.61) on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is €81.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is €70.91. Gerresheimer has a 52-week low of €50.65 ($56.91) and a 52-week high of €92.90 ($104.38). The company has a market capitalization of $3.06 billion and a PE ratio of -213.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 119.95.

Gerresheimer AG manufactures and sells specialty glass and plastic products primarily for the pharma and healthcare industry worldwide. It operates through three divisions; Plastics & Devices, Primary Packaging Glass, and Advanced Technologies. The Plastics & Devices division offers drug delivery systems, including inhalers, pen systems, and injection systems; sterile and non-sterile prefillable syringe systems for the pharmaceutical and biotech industries; and disposables for various analysis systems that are used in laboratories and medical practices, quick tests for patients in medical practices or hospitals, skin-prick aids and lancets for diabetics, disposables and components for dialysis machines, and catheters and surgical devices.

