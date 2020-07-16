Gerresheimer (ETR:GXI) Given a €57.40 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €57.40 ($64.49) price objective on Gerresheimer (ETR:GXI) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on GXI. Berenberg Bank set a €75.00 ($84.27) target price on Gerresheimer and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €90.00 ($101.12) target price on Gerresheimer and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday. Independent Research set a €72.00 ($80.90) target price on Gerresheimer and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. DZ Bank reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Gerresheimer in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a €92.00 ($103.37) price target on Gerresheimer and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Gerresheimer presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €75.68 ($85.03).

Shares of GXI opened at €95.10 ($106.85) on Tuesday. Gerresheimer has a 52-week low of €50.65 ($56.91) and a 52-week high of €92.90 ($104.38). The company has a market capitalization of $2.99 billion and a PE ratio of -213.23. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of €81.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €70.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 119.95.

Gerresheimer AG manufactures and sells specialty glass and plastic products primarily for the pharma and healthcare industry worldwide. It operates through three divisions; Plastics & Devices, Primary Packaging Glass, and Advanced Technologies. The Plastics & Devices division offers drug delivery systems, including inhalers, pen systems, and injection systems; sterile and non-sterile prefillable syringe systems for the pharmaceutical and biotech industries; and disposables for various analysis systems that are used in laboratories and medical practices, quick tests for patients in medical practices or hospitals, skin-prick aids and lancets for diabetics, disposables and components for dialysis machines, and catheters and surgical devices.

