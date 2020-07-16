George Kurtz Sells 243,264 Shares of Crowdstrike Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CRWD) Stock

Crowdstrike Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CRWD) CEO George Kurtz sold 243,264 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.32, for a total transaction of $28,296,468.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

George Kurtz also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, June 25th, George Kurtz sold 6,237 shares of Crowdstrike stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.17, for a total transaction of $674,656.29.

On Monday, June 22nd, George Kurtz sold 56,871 shares of Crowdstrike stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.87, for a total transaction of $5,850,319.77.

On Tuesday, June 9th, George Kurtz sold 218,313 shares of Crowdstrike stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.01, for a total transaction of $20,741,918.13.

On Thursday, June 11th, George Kurtz sold 243,264 shares of Crowdstrike stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.04, for a total transaction of $23,119,810.56.

On Monday, May 11th, George Kurtz sold 249,498 shares of Crowdstrike stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.13, for a total transaction of $19,243,780.74.

On Monday, April 20th, George Kurtz sold 35,640 shares of Crowdstrike stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.26, for a total transaction of $2,432,786.40.

On Friday, April 17th, George Kurtz sold 17,820 shares of Crowdstrike stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.79, for a total transaction of $1,154,557.80.

On Wednesday, April 15th, George Kurtz sold 500 shares of Crowdstrike stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.53, for a total transaction of $31,265.00.

Shares of Crowdstrike stock opened at $105.61 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $99.13 and a 200-day moving average of $70.30. Crowdstrike Holdings Inc has a 1-year low of $31.95 and a 1-year high of $118.58. The company has a market cap of $21.83 billion and a PE ratio of -132.01.

Crowdstrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 2nd. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.08. Crowdstrike had a negative net margin of 23.97% and a negative return on equity of 18.48%. The company had revenue of $178.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $165.39 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.47) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 85.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Crowdstrike Holdings Inc will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Crowdstrike from $92.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Crowdstrike from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $114.00 price target (up previously from $100.00) on shares of Crowdstrike in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of Crowdstrike from $60.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of Crowdstrike in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.96.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Toth Financial Advisory Corp bought a new position in Crowdstrike in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Scout Investments Inc. lifted its stake in Crowdstrike by 34.1% in the 2nd quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 752,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,438,000 after purchasing an additional 191,429 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its stake in Crowdstrike by 533.3% in the 2nd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Investment House LLC lifted its stake in Crowdstrike by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Investment House LLC now owns 35,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,581,000 after purchasing an additional 775 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd bought a new position in Crowdstrike in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $769,000. 54.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

