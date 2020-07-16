Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Genmab A/S is a biotechnology company. It specializes in development of antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer. The company’s product pipeline includes DARZALEX(R), Arzerra(R), tisotumab vedotin, enapotamab vedotin, HexaBody-DR5/DR5(R) and DuoBody-CD3xCD20 (R),which are in clinical stage. Genmab A/S is based in Copenhagen V, Denmark. “

GMAB has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Genmab A/S from $27.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, June 19th. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Genmab A/S in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Societe Generale started coverage on Genmab A/S in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. They set a sell rating on the stock. UBS Group upgraded Genmab A/S from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Genmab A/S from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $33.33.

Shares of GMAB stock opened at $35.33 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 19.04 and a current ratio of 19.04. Genmab A/S has a 52-week low of $16.24 and a 52-week high of $35.87. The company has a market capitalization of $22.80 billion and a PE ratio of 18.99. The business’s fifty day moving average is $31.70 and its 200 day moving average is $25.32.

Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.04. Genmab A/S had a return on equity of 19.19% and a net margin of 41.69%. The company had revenue of $131.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $133.04 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Genmab A/S will post 1.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in GMAB. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Genmab A/S by 153.1% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 2,858 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of Genmab A/S in the fourth quarter worth about $177,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Genmab A/S by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 138,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,084,000 after purchasing an additional 4,952 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Genmab A/S by 479.7% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 14,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after purchasing an additional 11,915 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of Genmab A/S by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 119,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,675,000 after purchasing an additional 8,233 shares during the last quarter. 4.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Genmab A/S Company Profile

Genmab A/S, a biotechnology company, develops antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer primarily in Denmark. The company markets DARZALEX, a human IgG1k monoclonal antibody for the treatment of patients with multiple myeloma (MM); and Arzerra, a human IgG1k monoclonal antibody for the treatment of chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL).

