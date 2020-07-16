Genius Brands International Inc (NASDAQ:GNUS) Director Michael G. Klein Buys 5,000 Shares

Genius Brands International Inc (NASDAQ:GNUS) Director Michael G. Klein purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.73 per share, with a total value of $13,650.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,650. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ GNUS opened at $2.30 on Thursday. Genius Brands International Inc has a twelve month low of $0.05 and a twelve month high of $11.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.12.

Get Genius Brands International alerts:

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Genius Brands International stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Genius Brands International Inc (NASDAQ:GNUS) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 211,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.83% of Genius Brands International at the end of the most recent quarter. 3.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Genius Brands International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 12th.

About Genius Brands International

Genius Brands International, Inc, a content and brand management company, creates and licenses animated multimedia content for toddlers to tweens worldwide. The company offers Thomas Edison's Secret Lab, a STEM-based comedy adventure series; Baby Genius, a catalogue of songs, music videos, and toys, which feature classic nursery rhymes, learning songs, classical music, holiday favorites, and others for toddlers; and Warren Buffet's Secret Millionaire's Club, an animated series for kids.

See Also: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for Genius Brands International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genius Brands International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.