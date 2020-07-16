General Finance (NASDAQ:GFN) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of General Finance (NASDAQ:GFN) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “General Finance Corporation provides mobile storage, liquid containment and modular space solutions. General Finance Corporation is headquartered in Pasadena, California. “

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on GFN. ValuEngine cut shares of General Finance from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th. DA Davidson decreased their price target on shares of General Finance from $12.00 to $9.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. TheStreet cut shares of General Finance from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of General Finance in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. They set a hold rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $7.50.

Shares of NASDAQ GFN opened at $6.17 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $190.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.04, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.19. General Finance has a 52 week low of $4.62 and a 52 week high of $11.24. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $6.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.17.

General Finance (NASDAQ:GFN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The business services provider reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $89.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.30 million. General Finance had a net margin of 3.28% and a return on equity of 16.66%. As a group, research analysts expect that General Finance will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Larry D. Tashjian acquired 8,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.91 per share, for a total transaction of $41,735.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 42,004 shares in the company, valued at approximately $206,239.64. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 10,270 shares of company stock worth $61,060. Insiders own 27.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in General Finance in the first quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in General Finance in the first quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in General Finance by 102.8% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 11,610 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 5,884 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in General Finance by 69.2% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 14,761 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $163,000 after buying an additional 6,037 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in General Finance by 42.8% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 33,503 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $209,000 after buying an additional 10,038 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.33% of the company’s stock.

About General Finance

General Finance Corporation, a specialty rental services company, provides portable storage, modular space, and liquid containment solutions in North America and the Asia-Pacific regions. Its portable storage products include storage containers used in classroom equipment storage, construction equipment and tool storage, disaster shelters, landscaping sheds, recreational equipment storage, and retail inventory storage applications; and freight containers used in freight transportation by road and rail.

