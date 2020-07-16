General Electric (NYSE:GE) Shares Sold by Chickasaw Capital Management LLC

Chickasaw Capital Management LLC decreased its position in General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 26.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 150,585 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 53,101 shares during the period. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $1,028,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GE. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC grew its holdings in General Electric by 99.9% in the first quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 3,333 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,666 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Electric during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Sage Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of General Electric during the first quarter valued at $32,000. Sowa Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of General Electric during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Balentine LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Electric during the first quarter valued at $34,000. 61.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of General Electric in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on General Electric from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Cfra lowered General Electric to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on shares of General Electric in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $7.50 price objective on shares of General Electric in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. General Electric currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.17.

General Electric stock opened at $6.88 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $7.03 and its 200-day moving average is $8.73. The company has a market cap of $60.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 36.04 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.69. General Electric has a 12 month low of $5.48 and a 12 month high of $13.26.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The conglomerate reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $20.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.34 billion. General Electric had a positive return on equity of 13.66% and a negative net margin of 2.39%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.12 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that General Electric will post 0.04 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 29th will be issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 26th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.58%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.15%.

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company worldwide. It operates through Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Oil & Gas, Healthcare, Transportation, Lighting, and Capital segments. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, including gas and steam turbines, generators, and high voltage equipment; and power generation services.

