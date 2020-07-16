General Electric (NYSE:GE) Shares Bought by Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co.

Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 15.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 22,762 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in General Electric were worth $156,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of General Electric by 36.9% in the 2nd quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC now owns 40,824 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 11,008 shares during the last quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. boosted its stake in General Electric by 31.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 19,888 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 4,738 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in General Electric by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 376,100 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,569,000 after purchasing an additional 4,600 shares during the period. James Hambro & Partners acquired a new stake in General Electric during the 2nd quarter worth $171,000. Finally, Carlson Capital Management boosted its stake in General Electric by 46.1% during the 2nd quarter. Carlson Capital Management now owns 24,025 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 7,576 shares during the period. 61.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of GE opened at $6.88 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The company has a market capitalization of $60.18 billion, a PE ratio of -20.85, a P/E/G ratio of 36.04 and a beta of 0.95. General Electric has a 52-week low of $5.48 and a 52-week high of $13.26.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The conglomerate reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $20.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.34 billion. General Electric had a negative net margin of 2.39% and a positive return on equity of 13.66%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.12 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that General Electric will post 0.04 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 26th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.58%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.15%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of General Electric from $14.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Deutsche Bank decreased their price target on shares of General Electric from $13.50 to $8.40 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of General Electric in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Argus cut their price objective on shares of General Electric from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of General Electric from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.17.

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company worldwide. It operates through Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Oil & Gas, Healthcare, Transportation, Lighting, and Capital segments. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, including gas and steam turbines, generators, and high voltage equipment; and power generation services.

