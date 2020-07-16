General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) Rating Increased to Hold at ValuEngine

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) was upgraded by equities researchers at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on General Dynamics in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $157.00 price objective for the company. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on General Dynamics in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $188.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on General Dynamics from $146.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. UBS Group cut their price objective on General Dynamics from $190.00 to $171.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, Argus lowered their target price on General Dynamics from $199.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. General Dynamics has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $184.85.

Get General Dynamics alerts:

Shares of General Dynamics stock opened at $145.79 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. General Dynamics has a twelve month low of $100.55 and a twelve month high of $193.76. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $150.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $154.26. The firm has a market cap of $41.82 billion, a PE ratio of 12.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.05.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The aerospace company reported $2.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.46 by ($0.03). General Dynamics had a return on equity of 25.92% and a net margin of 8.87%. The firm had revenue of $8.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.56 earnings per share. General Dynamics’s quarterly revenue was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that General Dynamics will post 11.14 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in General Dynamics by 19.1% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,435 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in General Dynamics by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 159,219 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $28,078,000 after buying an additional 15,597 shares during the last quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd increased its holdings in General Dynamics by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 15,750 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,778,000 after buying an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management purchased a new position in General Dynamics in the fourth quarter valued at $288,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 15.6% during the fourth quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 681 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.57% of the company’s stock.

General Dynamics Company Profile

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates in five segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, Mission Systems, and Marine Systems. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and supports business-jet aircraft; and offers business-aviation services, including maintenance, fixed-base operation, government fleet, aircraft management, charter, and staffing services, as well as integrated aviation solutions.

Further Reading: What are the disadvantages of after-hours trading?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for General Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.