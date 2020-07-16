GDS (NASDAQ:GDS) Coverage Initiated at UBS Group

Equities researchers at UBS Group began coverage on shares of GDS (NASDAQ:GDS) in a report released on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $112.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 37.46% from the stock’s current price.

GDS has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised GDS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on shares of GDS from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. ValuEngine lowered shares of GDS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price on shares of GDS in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of GDS from $69.00 to $95.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.15.

Get GDS alerts:

NASDAQ GDS opened at $81.48 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.43 billion, a PE ratio of -189.48 and a beta of 1.46. GDS has a 1 year low of $34.15 and a 1 year high of $91.97. The business’s 50-day moving average is $72.05 and its 200 day moving average is $60.15.

GDS (NASDAQ:GDS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $174.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $173.12 million. GDS had a negative return on equity of 4.37% and a negative net margin of 8.91%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that GDS will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in GDS by 55.1% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,531,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,676,000 after acquiring an additional 1,610,123 shares during the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY raised its holdings in GDS by 24.4% in the 4th quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 3,249,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,595,000 after acquiring an additional 638,220 shares during the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its holdings in GDS by 21.0% in the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 2,302,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,504,000 after acquiring an additional 400,134 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. raised its holdings in GDS by 35.4% in the 1st quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,034,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,924,000 after acquiring an additional 531,719 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carmignac Gestion purchased a new position in GDS in the 1st quarter worth approximately $86,651,000. Institutional investors own 64.51% of the company’s stock.

About GDS

GDS Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, and operates data centers in the People's Republic of China. The company provides colocation, managed hosting, and managed cloud services, as well as consulting services. Its data centers service customers that primarily operate in the Internet and banking industries in Shanghai and Beijing municipalities; and Jiangsu, Guangdong, Sichuan, and Hebei Provinces.

Recommended Story: Cost of Equity For A Business, Investors

Receive News & Ratings for GDS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GDS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.