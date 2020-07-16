Gazprom Neft’ PAO (GDR) (OTCMKTS:GZPFY) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Gazprom Neft’ PAO (GDR) (OTCMKTS:GZPFY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Gazprom is the world’s largest gas company basically focused on geological exploration, production, transmission, storage, processing and marketing of gas and other hydrocarbons. Gazprom’s mission is to provide effective and well-balanced gas supply to Russian customers and to safely implement long-term gas export contracts. Gazprom’s strategy is to acquire the leading position among the global energy companies by entering new markets, diversifying core business activities and ensuring reliable supplies. “

GZPFY has been the subject of several other research reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Gazprom Neft’ PAO (GDR) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Gazprom Neft’ PAO (GDR) from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th.

Shares of Gazprom Neft’ PAO (GDR) stock opened at $22.56 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.02. Gazprom Neft’ PAO has a 12-month low of $15.01 and a 12-month high of $38.49. The stock has a market cap of $21.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.15.

Gazprom Neft’ PAO (GDR) Company Profile

PJSC Gazprom Neft, an integrated oil company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and sale of crude oil and gas in Russia, the CIS countries, and internationally. The company also involved in the production, distribution, and marketing of refined petroleum products. It holds interests in 90 resource licenses in the oil-producing regions of Russia; and production projects in Angola, Bosnia, Herzegovina, Romania, Serbia, Iraq, and Venezuela.

