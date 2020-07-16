GATX Co. (NYSE:GATX) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of GATX Co. (NYSE:GATX) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $69.50.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on GATX shares. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price target on GATX from $90.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded GATX from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, April 20th. TheStreet lowered GATX from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, April 3rd. ValuEngine lowered GATX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Finally, Stephens raised GATX from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $62.00 to $78.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 16th.

In related news, EVP Deborah A. Golden sold 5,624 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.19, for a total transaction of $389,124.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 38,902 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,691,629.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Deborah A. Golden sold 5,507 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.32, for a total value of $387,252.24. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 38,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,735,588.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GATX. First Bank & Trust raised its position in GATX by 18.1% in the 1st quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,198 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in GATX by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,817 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new position in GATX in the 1st quarter valued at $193,000. Strs Ohio raised its position in GATX by 23.1% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 3,200 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in GATX in the 1st quarter valued at $223,000.

NYSE:GATX opened at $61.18 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.87, a current ratio of 5.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12. GATX has a 1-year low of $50.69 and a 1-year high of $86.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.18 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $66.68.

GATX (NYSE:GATX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The transportation company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.07. GATX had a return on equity of 11.26% and a net margin of 15.59%. The firm had revenue of $308.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $310.20 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.12 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that GATX will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 12th. GATX’s payout ratio is presently 34.85%.

GATX Company Profile

GATX Corporation leases, operates, manages, and remarkets assets in the rail and marine markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Rail North America, Rail International, Portfolio Management, and American Steamship Company (ASC). The Rail North America segment primarily leases railcars and locomotives.

