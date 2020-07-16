Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Evergy (NYSE:EVRG)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC cut its holdings in shares of Evergy (NYSE:EVRG) by 30.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 335,971 shares of the company’s stock after selling 147,449 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC owned about 0.15% of Evergy worth $19,920,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc purchased a new stake in Evergy during the first quarter worth about $204,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Evergy by 3.9% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 194,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,731,000 after purchasing an additional 7,344 shares during the period. Hexavest Inc. purchased a new stake in Evergy during the first quarter worth about $10,028,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its stake in Evergy by 6.6% during the first quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 34,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,877,000 after purchasing an additional 2,096 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of Evergy by 12.9% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 251,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,835,000 after buying an additional 28,725 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.78% of the company’s stock.

EVRG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Cfra cut their target price on shares of Evergy from $72.00 to $64.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on shares of Evergy from $60.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Monday, July 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Evergy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. ValuEngine lowered shares of Evergy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Evergy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $64.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Evergy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.11.

Shares of EVRG opened at $62.37 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $61.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The company has a market capitalization of $14.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 0.47. Evergy has a 52-week low of $42.01 and a 52-week high of $76.57.

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. Evergy had a net margin of 12.68% and a return on equity of 7.85%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.44 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Evergy will post 3.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 20th were issued a $0.505 dividend. This represents a $2.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 19th. Evergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.90%.

Westar Energy, Inc engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity in Kansas. It provides electricity to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in the cities of Topeka, Lawrence, Manhattan, Salina, and Hutchinson. The company was founded in 1924 and is headquartered in Topeka, KS.

