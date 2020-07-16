Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Sells 7,230 Shares of Ameren Corp (NYSE:AEE)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Ameren Corp (NYSE:AEE) by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 332,372 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 7,230 shares during the quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Ameren were worth $23,386,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Ameren by 100.5% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 401 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ameren during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Ameren by 282.0% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 424 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Ameren by 84.8% during the 1st quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 523 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC lifted its position in shares of Ameren by 41.5% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 566 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. 76.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on AEE shares. TheStreet raised Ameren from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Bank of America upped their price target on Ameren from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. UBS Group cut their price target on Ameren from $92.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Ameren from $74.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised Ameren from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $87.00 to $84.00 in a report on Monday, April 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.17.

AEE stock opened at $76.57 on Thursday. Ameren Corp has a 1-year low of $58.74 and a 1-year high of $87.65. The firm has a market cap of $18.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.23, a P/E/G ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.25. The business’s 50 day moving average is $72.87 and its 200-day moving average is $75.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The utilities provider reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.12). Ameren had a net margin of 13.51% and a return on equity of 9.62%. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.78 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Ameren Corp will post 3.44 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 10th were paid a $0.495 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 9th. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.59%. Ameren’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.10%.

About Ameren

Ameren Corporation operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. The company engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution and transmission businesses.

